Family pay tribute to Telford murder victim named as 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel

The family of a 23-year-old man who was murdered in Ketley, Telford, during the early hours of Saturday, have paid tribute to him.

Dawid Kurdziel

Dawid Kurdziel died outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road and detectives have launched a murder investigation into his death.

Dawid’s family spoke of his happy and tender nature, they said:

“Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that’s how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm’s way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.”

They continued: “Dawid – forever in our hearts.”

Police believe he may have been assaulted near the park and children’s play area in the area of Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. Following the assault, it’s thought he left the scene and was then discovered nearby on Holyhead Road having died.

Two people arrested in relation to Dawid’s death have been released on bail, two people have been released without charge and two people remain in custody. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online.