12.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Family pay tribute to Telford murder victim named as 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The family of a 23-year-old man who was murdered in Ketley, Telford, during the early hours of Saturday, have paid tribute to him.

Dawid Kurdziel
Dawid Kurdziel

Dawid Kurdziel died outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road and detectives have launched a murder investigation into his death.

Dawid’s family spoke of his happy and tender nature, they said:

- Advertisement -

“Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that’s how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm’s way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.”

They continued: “Dawid – forever in our hearts.”

Police believe he may have been assaulted near the park and children’s play area in the area of Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. Following the assault, it’s thought he left the scene and was then discovered nearby on Holyhead Road having died.

Two people arrested in relation to Dawid’s death have been released on bail, two people have been released without charge and two people remain in custody. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP