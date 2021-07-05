Workers take strike action over redundancy packages and pay at GKN Sankey in Telford

More than 200 workers are today taking strike action at GKN Sankey in Telford in a dispute over pay.
The long-service workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over redundancy packages and pay following a breakdown in talks.
Stuart Harrison, Regional Organiser at GMB said: “Workers are taking industrial action today to let the company know they will now tolerate attacks on their pay.
“GKN needs to show the sense of English fair play embodied by the Three Lions and respect the hard-won rights of their workers.”
GKN Auto Wheels and Structures was bought by a private equity firm in 2020 and supplies companies such as JCB.
More strike dates are set to be announced if the dispute isn’t resolved.