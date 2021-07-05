12.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Telford man sentenced to five years in prison for rape

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been convicted of rape and sentenced to five years in prison after a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

James Ratcliff – Image: West Mercia Police

James Ratcliff, aged 36, of Sutton Hill, was found guilty by the jury on Tuesday 4 May and sentenced on Friday 2 July. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

The offence took place on 24 November 2018 in Oakengates, Telford. The victim was walking away from a nightclub with a friend when Ratcliff approached her. After talking to her briefly he led her away from her friend and into an alleyway where he raped her.

- Advertisement -

A report was made to the police and Ratcliff was arrested a short while after the offence took place.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor

Following the conviction, Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor said:

“We welcome this conviction and I hope it offers some comfort to the victim who bravely came forward so we could investigate the offence fully.

“Despite these types of incidents being rare, I hope this conviction will provide reassurance to all our communities that we will always investigate sexual offences and do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence you can report it to police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP