Further arrests made as part of Telford murder investigation

Police have made further arrests as part of a murder investigation launched in Telford on Saturday.

At around 12.58am on Saturday police officers were called to Holyhead Road, where a man in his 20s died.

Police believe he may have been assaulted near the park and children’s play area in the area of Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. Following the assault, it’s thought he left the scene and was then discovered nearby on Holyhead Road having died.

His next of kin have been informed but he has not yet been formally identified.

Arrests Made

Two men were arrested on Saturday and have been released on bail.

A 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were also arrested and have been released without charge in relation to the event.

Officers have today, arrested a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently both in custody and are helping the police with their enquiries.

Appeal for Information

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch.



Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “We are continuing our complex murder investigation into the sad death of a man in his 20s, that we launched on 3 July.



“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident that we believe took place in the park and children’s play area near to Millennium Square, just off the Ketley Park Road to speak with us or contact Crimestoppers to help us with our investigation.



“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving in the area of the park (Ketley Park Road) and Holyhead Road. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.



“We understand our community continues to feel distressed and we would invite anyone to speak with members of our Safer Neighbourhood and local policing patrols who will have an increased presence within the area over the coming days.”



Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online.



If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.