Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford

Detectives have arrested two men on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in the Ketley area of Telford during the early hours of this morning.

The men aged, 21 and 30 from Telford, were arrested in relation to a man in his 20s who died near The Blue Elephant restaurant on Holyhead Road.

At around 12.58am police officers were called to the location, but unfortunately the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, he has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the man may have been assaulted near the park and children’s play area in the area of Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. Following the assault, they believe he left the scene and was then discovered nearby on Holyhead Road having sadly died.

Cordons are currently in place and the crossroads of Station Road/Holyhead Road and Waterloo Road/Rock Road are currently closed and will remain so until later this morning.

Chief Detective Inspector Dean Jones said: “We were called to the scene of the man having sadly died outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road this morning. His next of kin has been informed.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault that we believe took place in the park and children’s play area near to Millennium Square, just off the Ketley Park Road.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving in the area of the park (Ketley Park Road) and Holyhead Road. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, understandably our community will be distressed and we would invite anyone to speak with members of our Safer Neighbourhood and local policing patrols who will have an increased presence within the area over the coming days.”

The two men who have been arrested are currently in police custody.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them. Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.