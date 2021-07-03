14.8 C
Rapid Response team helps reduce hospital admissions in Telford and Wrekin

A service that supports Telford and Wrekin residents aged over 18 to remain independent in their own homes following a health crisis is helping to reduced hospital admissions.

Members of the Health and Social Care Rapid Response team
The Health and Social Care Rapid Response team (HSCRRT) is currently supporting 72 patients per week to avoid having to present at a hospital site and instead receive treatment in their own home.

The team supports Telford and Wrekin residents who are experiencing a rapid decline of their health and are at risk of being admitted to hospital.

It includes Community Nurses, Social Workers, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Paramedics, Non-medical prescribers and Call Handlers, and brings people together from a number of partner organisations, including Telford & Wrekin Council,  the voluntary sector,  Shropshire Community Health and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Residents can be referred to the team from a range of agencies such as the emergency department, West Midlands Ambulance Service, 111, GPs, Family Connect, community health and social care teams, care homes and the voluntary sector. They are assessed within two hours of referral.

On receiving a referral, the team provides an immediate response to crisis using modern equipment and puts a plan in place to help resolve the health issue and prevent it from happening again – enabling residents to remain as independent as possible in their own home.

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said:

“The HSCRRT service has been essential all throughout the pandemic. Despite referrals doubling during this time, this multi-professional team is helping to considerably reduce hospital admissions and ease the pressure on our NHS staff.

“They give our residents the right help at the right time, managing their conditions at home with specialist support.

“Our residents feel much happier, being able to stay in the comfort of their own home and getting the much-needed care at the same time.

“A big thank you to the team for their continuous hard–work and dedication – it’s making such an impact on people’s lives.”

Patricia Davies, Chief Executive of Shropshire Community Health, said:

“The Rapid Response team has been a huge success story in terms of making sure people get the care they need as quickly as possible, and it shows what we can achieve when professionals from different organisations work together as one team.

“During the pandemic it has been more important than ever to keep people out of hospital where possible, and this team has been critical to that.

“Evidence shows that people make a better and a quicker recovery when they are able to get care in their own home, so this has been a vitally important piece of work.”

