Minsterley residents urged to get tested following local COVID-19 outbreak

Residents in Minsterley are being urged to get tested following an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to the village primary school.

A mobile testing unit has been set up at the Minsterley Parish Hall. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council says it has been working with local councillors, the parish council, primary school and Public Health England to contain the spread and is encouraging residents to get a PCR test.

To date, there have been 36 positive cases directly or indirectly linked to the outbreak at the school, which has been closed since Wednesday 23 June 2021. The school is due to reopen on Monday 5 July now that most staff and students have completed their 10-day self-isolation period.

A mobile testing unit has been set up at Minsterley Parish Hall and is open seven days a week, from 9am to 3pm, until Sunday 11 July 2021. The site will operate on a no appointment necessary, walk-in basis until Tuesday 6 July. After that, bookings will need to be made online via the Government website, or by calling 119.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“I understand it has been a worrying time for individuals and families in Minsterley, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to control the spread of the virus.

“Please make use of the mobile testing unit and get a PCR test, even if you do not have any symptoms, to put your mind at ease. If you do have symptoms, or have tested positive using a Lateral Flow Test (LFT), you must self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test.

“I would also like to thank everyone in the community for their co-operation and understanding. Going forward, I would encourage everyone to keep testing twice a week using LFTs. This is key to stopping the rapid spread. Home testing kits are currently available from the Co-Op and Pontesbury pharmacy.

“If you have not yet had a vaccine, or have delayed getting the second dose of a vaccine, please attend of the county’s walk-in clinics or book online. People who are double jabbed are significantly less likely to get seriously ill if they develop COVID-19.”