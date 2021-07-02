Shrewsbury road reopens to traffic after property at risk of collapse is structurally secured

A road into Shrewsbury town centre has reopened to traffic after it was closed last month following concern for the structural safety of a property.

Structural engineers have secured the safety of the property after foam filling an archway

St Michael’s Street reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon after work began at the weekend to stabilise the building which was at risk of collapse.

Engineering contractors carried out a process of foam filling the archway of the property and some of the internal space to help secure the building with an inspection yesterday showing it had stabilised the building.

- Advertisement -

The property was vacated, and part of St Michael’s Street closed on 4 June after concerns were raised about the structural stability of the property.

Since the road closure, the owner has liaised with contractors and Shropshire Council to look at the safest options to secure the building.

The foam filling option was agreed by the owner, following multiple and extensive surveys and risk assessments with both the owner’s structural engineers and Shropshire Council’s building control team.

The future of the building is now being considered with demolition as one option.