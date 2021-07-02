21.1 C
Friday, July 2, 2021

Driver seriously injured after car ends up down embankment in Bridgnorth

By Chris Pritchard

A man has suffered serious injuries after his car left the road and ended up down an embankment in Bridgnorth last night.

Emergency services were called at around 9.36pm to reports a car had collided with street furniture before leaving the road at the junction of the A458 and Ludlow Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the car had travelled about 15 metres down the embankment, with the driver, a man, still trapped in the vehicle.

“Fire colleagues worked to remove the roof and driver door of the car in order for crews to safely assess the patient.

“The man was treated at the scene for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on blue lights and sirens, with the MERIT team travelling onboard.”

A Community First Responder, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police.

