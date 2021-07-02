Arriva aims to boost Telford’s night-time economy with £1 single fare offer

Arriva are introducing a £1 evening single fare offer in Telford to support local businesses, boost the night-time economy and encourage more people back on bus.

Though life is not quite back to how we used to know it just yet, the country is starting to venture out again – enjoying time with family & friends and getting back to the places & things we love.

The £1 fare will be valid for any single journey on any Arriva bus in Telford after 7pm each evening up until 2am and can be purchased on board or in advance via the Arriva UK Bus app and website.

Tickets bought on board are encouraged to be purchased using contactless payment or, if using cash, by paying the exact fare price.

The promotional fare is available from 2 – 31 July 2021.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director for Arriva, said: “We are proud of our local network. Ensuring our customers safety and comfort whilst on board continues to be our priority, we have taken many steps to ensure this, if you haven’t travelled with Arriva recently, you can find more information about bus travel here.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers on board to travel safely and affordably, helping to reconnect our towns, cities and local communities.

”We know how much the pandemic has impacted the UKs night time economy and we hope that by introducing this £1 evening fare, Arriva can also help support local businesses across the region – by making it easy and more affordable to get out and about and enjoy the evenings. So, whenever you’re ready to head back out, we’re here to get you where you need to go!”