Two Shrewsbury streets to see traffic calming measures installed

Traffic calming measures will be installed along Preston Street and Portland Crescent in Shrewsbury this summer to help reduce traffic speed in the area.

Shropshire Council says the work is required for the Taylor Wimpey Weir Hill development on Preston Street, and have been agreed as part of Taylor Wimpey’s Section 278 planning agreement.

As part of the work four raised plateaus will be constructed, and the contractor undertaking the work will also be changing kerbs, creating dropped pedestrian crossings and resurfacing the roads and footpaths within the areas where the raised plateaus are to be installed.

To minimise disruption the works will be carried out during the school summer holidays, starting from Wednesday 21 July 2021 for a period of six weeks.

During this time a road closure and temporary traffic lights will be in place, which will allow operatives to progress through the scheme more quickly by working at multiple locations at a time.

Traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route and access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Shropshire Council’s inspection team will be regularly monitoring the works to ensure the contractors are working to the agreed timescales.

