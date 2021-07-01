Latest figures show coronavirus cases continue to rise across the county

Coronavirus cases across Shropshire, including the borough of Telford and Wrekin, are continuing to rise latest figures show.

Telford and Wrekin

There were 290 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (21 June – 27 June), 123 more than the previous seven-day period.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 161 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000. For the West Midlands its 156 cases of Covid-19per 100,000 and for England, the seven-day infection rate is 177 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“With cases rising locally and nationally, our focus is on getting people vaccinated.

“Vaccinating as many people as possible helps to protect people from serious illness and means some restrictions can lift.

“It is crucial that people are vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one.

Liz Noakes, added: “PCR tests when you have symptoms, and regular LFD testing each week remains the other important thing people can do to ensure restrictions are lifted.

“We need to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible, and we can only do that by identifying cases and encouraging self-isolation.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are now open in the borough – no appointment is required.

For further details about walk-in clinics, opening times and eligibility, visit Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinic times.

Shropshire

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 18-24 June 2021 there were 274 new cases reported an increase of 144% on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 84.8 per 100,000, 131.8 per 100,000 for the West Midlands, and 152.8 for England.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“As predicted cases are still on the rise in Shropshire, which reflects the situation regionally and nationally. Of the 274 cases recorded, 36 are directly or indirectly linked to an outbreak at Minsterley Primary School, accounting for 13% of all cases.

“Rapid testing has been made widely available in the school and community, and PCR testing is now available in the village.

“Since the last report there have been six new outbreaks recorded in schools, accounting for 24% of all cases. Shropshire Council is working with all schools in the county to try and stop the spread.

“Infection rates remain highest in the younger, unvaccinated population, but the vaccines rollout is still going well in Shropshire. As of 29 June, 91% of over 50s had received both doses, and 64% of over 18s have had the first dose.

“Please remember regular testing using a Lateral Flow Test is still important even after you have been vaccinated. Rapid testing is key to stopping the rapid spread of coronavirus.”