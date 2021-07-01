Ellesmere Farm makes market free to support local

The Oteley Estate is holding a free market this Saturday 3 July to support local businesses.

One of the stalls at this Saturday’s market will be More Than a Sundae

Popularity has been growing for their market area, which is held in the original stable yard. The family-run team have decided to make the market free to attend to allow more people to come and enjoy the stalls selling local food, drink, crafts and fashion.

All of the businesses booked to exhibit on Saturday will be travelling less than 30 miles to the market, proving how local the products for sale are.

Several of the businesses are also based in Ellesmere with local food, produce and tipples from Moolah, homemade treats from CJ’s Bakery, freshly baked and locally produced foods from Vermeulen and ice cream from More Than a Sundae.

New to the market this Saturday is Oswestry business Victoria Jane McKenna with fashion and lifestyle products and handcrafted furniture and pottery from Chester business Forest & Clay.

Clare Mainwaring from the family team said: “We are big advocates of buying and supporting local businesses, just like our home grown meat boxes here at Oteley.

“We have some brilliant businesses booked to attend this weekend, including Things Mary Makes, which is a Shrewsbury jewellery business started by 17 year old Mary during lockdown and Pretty Resin by Jemma, which are extraordinarily unique and beautiful handmade resin bound pieces – and it will be her market debut! Following the handmade theme, KT Soaps and Gifts will be showcasing their soaps, scent sizzlers and candles made by hand with essential oils and natural clay colouring.

“Not forgetting that our own beef, lamb and pork boxes will be available to purchase, as well as seasonal vegetables and fruit picked from the garden here at Oteley. It doesn’t get more local than that! We hope people from across the county can join us this Saturday!”

Tickets are available to explore the 10 acres of garden, with roses, foxgloves, sweet peas, orchids, clematis, azaleas and rhododendrons in bloom. Visitors can also search out a boathouse, walled garden, tower, swiss cottage and the spectacular view across the mere.

The free to attend market will be open from 10am until 5pm, with last entry at 3pm on July 3. Tickets to view the gardens are £5 for adults and children go free.