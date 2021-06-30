Police appeal for information following attempted kidnap near Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information following the attempted kidnap of a woman at Ford Heath near Shrewsbury.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was on Yockleton Road when she was followed by a silver BMW saloon with black wheels at around 4.30pm on Sunday 27 June.



A man got out of the car and assaulted her, she managed to break free and run away.



Detective Seargent Tim Lever from Shrewsbury police station said:

“Although alarming, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact me, with reference 499i 27 June 2021 on 01743 264825.”