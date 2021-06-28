16.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Workers protest outside GKN in Telford ahead of planned strike action

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Protestors are this afternoon demonstrating outside GKN Sankey in Telford after workers voted to strike next month over redundancy packages and pay.

GKN Sankey in Hadley. Image: Google Street View
Workers employed at GKN Wheels and Auto Structures in Telford will strike in July over the company’s refusal to implement a pay rise without workers first accepting changes to a collective redundancy agreement.

The GMB Trade Union says the company based in Hadley has repeatedly refused to negotiate.

Stuart Harrison, Regional Organiser said: “We are gathering today to let the company know GMB members will not put up with ruthless attacks on their pay and conditions. 

“Many of these workers have given the best years of their lives to GKN Sankey – but are being rewarded with draconian cuts. 

“It’s not too late for GKN Sankey to respect its workers, get round the table with GMB and prevent industrial action from going ahead.” 

GKN Wheels and Auto Structures has not commented on the situation.

