Craven Arms level crossing to close for two months during rail upgrade

Work to upgrade the railway through Craven Arms will see the town’s level crossing temporarily closed for two months.

Craven Arms Railway Station. Photo: Network rail

The work, which is set to begin later this summer, will see diversions put in place while the road is closed. Network Rail is giving advance notice so that businesses and residents can plan ahead to allow more time for their journeys.

The vital work, which forms part of Network Rail’s ongoing maintenance and improvements programme, will see the renewal of three miles of railway track that runs through Craven Arms station, on the Marches line between Newport and Shrewsbury. The brand-new track will significantly improve the reliability of rail services for passengers using the line.

Level crossing closure on Long Lane

With the work due to take place near the level crossing on Long Lane, it will be temporarily closed to guarantee the area is safe. Pedestrians will be able to use the crossing when work isn’t taking place, but it will remain closed to vehicles for the duration. Full details will be confirmed closer to the time. This will mean that Long Lane is closed to through traffic from the junction with A49/Shrewsbury Road to junction with Stokewood Road between Monday 5 to Friday 9 July and Monday 17 September to Monday 22 November.

Working with Shropshire Council, a diversion using Clun Road and Watling Street will be put in place for smaller vehicles. Larger vehicles will be diverted to use A49, A4113, B4385 and B4368. Signage will be put in place and all key information will be publicised.

Preparation for the core piece of work, which will take place during four weekends in September and October, has already begun at the site located by the tracks behind the business park, at the end of Callow Hill Road.

Network Rail Project Manager, Andrew Hayward, said:

“This vital work is to replace the section of railway that guides trains from one track to another, as the current equipment is nearing the end of its life. It will also upgrade the signalling system at the level crossing to improve safety. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience we cause and will do all that we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“We appreciate that this work will cause disruption while the road is closed, and we want to minimise any inconvenience caused. We’re working closely with Network Rail to ensure that local people and businesses are aware of the work, and to ensure that appropriate diversion routes and traffic management measures are in place whilst work is being carried out.”