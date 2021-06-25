Two injured after vehicle overturns in Shrewsbury

Two people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with street furniture and overturned in Shrewsbury last night.

The incident happened at just before midnight on Hereford Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene following reports that two people were trapped in the vehicle.

The casualties were out and in the care of the ambulance service when crews arrived.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the vehicle overturned after colliding with road furniture and street lighting.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A utility company was also called to attend the scene