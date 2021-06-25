11 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Two injured after vehicle overturns in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Two people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with street furniture and overturned in Shrewsbury last night.

The incident happened at just before midnight on Hereford Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene following reports that two people were trapped in the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The casualties were out and in the care of the ambulance service when crews arrived.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the vehicle overturned after colliding with road furniture and street lighting.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A utility company was also called to attend the scene

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP