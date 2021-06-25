11 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Motorcyclist airlifted to major trauma centre following collision in Tilstock

By Chris Pritchard

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a major trauma centre following a collision involving a car in Tilstock yesterday evening.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity
Emergency services were called to the collision on Steel Road in Tilstock at around 6.41pm.

Firefighters from Prees were first on the scene and administered first aid until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man, who’d been involved in a collision.

“He was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being conveyed via air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill with two critical care paramedics onboard, attended along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police.

