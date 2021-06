Firefighters were called to a small fire in the kitchen of a property in Madeley in the early hours of this morning.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale were called to Villa Court in Madeley at around 2am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a small fire was in the kitchen of the domestic dwelling.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the property of smoke.