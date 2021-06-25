11 C
Shropshire
Creative local people create ‘railings of remembrance’ in Madeley

By Shropshire Live

A corner of Madeley has been brightened up by the efforts of creative local people.

Julie Ram (Centre) with customers Ann Stevens (left) and Tracey Jenna
A group of around 20 customers of the All Sorts Wool and Fabric shop in the centre of the town have created a ‘railings of remembrance’.

Colourful knitted flowers, bunting, hearts and pom poms have been appearing throughout the month outside the shop, owned by Julie Ram.

“Throughout June we have been asking people to pin their creations on the railings in Russell Square as a mark of respect for everyone who has sadly lost their life during the pandemic,” explained Julie.

Long-standing retailer Julie has welcomed the new ‘Love Madeley’ initiative which has recently been launched to promote the town.

The campaign, backed by the Town Council, aims to bring businesses, local organisations and the community together to raise the profile of Madeley, encourage people to shop locally and attract more visitors and investment.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley said that the colourful display had really brightened up Russell Square.

“There is a strong, vibrant community here and the memorial shows that this is also a caring town which wants to pay tribute to people who have lost their lives to Coronavirus,” she commented.

