Telford College recognised in teaching profession’s ‘Oscars’

Telford College has won a top accolade in the ‘Oscars’ of the UK teaching profession.

Telford & Wrekin councillor Shirley Reynolds presents the trophy to Suzanne Wilkes and Bernie Cruise

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in education, recognising the amazing work of teachers across the UK.

And the Foundation Learning team from Telford College yesterday learned it had been selected from thousands of nominations to win a coveted Silver Award.

- Advertisement -

The team members have been honoured in the FE Team of the Year category for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

It means the Telford College Foundation Learning Team is now shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

News of the award was broken during a reception on campus as part of National Thank A Teacher Day, attended by a series of VIPs including the mayor of Telford & Wrekin.

Principal Graham Guest said: “We are thrilled with this richly deserved recognition. Our Foundation Learning team is precisely that – a team.

“Teachers, administrators, and specialist staff work closely with parents, carers, councils, schools and support agencies to give each student a level of support that is right for their individual needs.

“Learning at Telford College has always been about much more than what happens in the classroom – and the Foundation Learning team epitomises this.

“Foundation students require additional support to prepare for the world of work, and Telford College teaches vital life skills such as compassion, developing confidence, and much more.”

He added: “The team has overcome many obstacles during lockdown. For example, they created work experience opportunities around the college campus, developed an online shop, and built a programme of virtual visits and guest speakers.

“The work the team have put in is clearly evident in the smiling, confident faces of our students. Right across the entire college, we are seeing evidence of the excellent levels of teaching, guidance and support for our students.”

All Silver Award winners and their guests will be invited to attend an afternoon tea reception to celebrate their achievements in September.

Telford College will then discover if it has secured a Gold Award at the Pearson National Teaching Awards UK ceremony in London on November 28.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, added his congratulations to the college for the achievement.

He said: “This is amazing news for Telford College. My warmest congratulation to the students, parents, carers, governors and staff who work so hard to make the college the success it is.

“Our young people in the borough are assured a bright future with such a high performing college delivering such brilliant results.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance – children, families, all of us – to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know.

“Today we say thank you to the teachers who have helped our young people navigate these most difficult of times, and who will continue to inspire countless young minds over the coming years.”

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, added: “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges.

“We hope the celebrations today show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed nor unrecognised.”