Elderly man assaulted during burglary in Shifnal

Police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was assaulted during a burglary at a property in Shifnal.

The incident happened at a house on Wesley Crescent at around 1am on Tuesday 22 June.

Officers say the man was sleeping when two offenders entered the property and assaulted him.

The elderly victim suffered injuries including abrasions to his hands and arms, bruising and broken ribs.

Keys and a BMW 7 Series 11 registration car were stolen during the incident, the vehicle was recovered a short time later near the M54.

West Mercia Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information or saw any suspicious activity in the area to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone driving in the vicinity at the time with a dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Andria Ross from Shrewsbury police station on 01743 238470 quoting reference 24i 22 June.