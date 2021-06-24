20.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 24, 2021

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the latest figures show.

There were 167 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (14 June – 20 June), 66 more than the previous seven-day period.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 93 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000. The number of cases in Telford and Wrekin is above the regional average but below the national average.

In the Shropshire Council area, 112 new cases were reported during the seven-day period between 11-17 June 2021. This is an increase of 34% on the previous week. The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 34.7 per 100,000.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said: 

“With cases rising locally and nationally, our focus is on getting people vaccinated.

“To help make it easier for people to get vaccinated, appointment-free walk-in clinics are now open in the borough. People can simply turn up to have their jab at these clinics, so it’s for people to fit their jab into their busy lives.

“Vaccinating as many people as possible helps to protect people from serious illness and means some restrictions can lift. It is crucial that people are vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“Cases continue to rise again in Shropshire following national and regional trends. Nearly half of all cases were in the younger age brackets – 21% were in the 0-19 age range, and 34% were 20-29. Again, this is not unexpected, as the younger population are less likely to have been vaccinated.

“However, we are urging people to continue to support us to get restrictions lifted by keeping cases down, through both regular testing to find cases quickly and to get vaccinated to slow the spread.

“All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to get the jab, and getting vaccinated is easier than ever with a number of walk-in clinics around the county.

“As always, keep testing regularly at home using a Lateral Flow Test. This is key in stopping the rapid spread of coronavirus. You may feel perfectly well but you can still carry the virus – even after you have been vaccinated. We cannot rely on the vaccine alone to stop the spread. We all have to be proactive and play our part, which still includes regular hand washing, wearing a face covering, making space and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated.”

For further details about walk-in clinics, opening times and eligibility, visit Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinic times.

