Shropshire primary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak

A Shropshire primary school has closed for at least a week following a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Minsterley Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

The outbreak at Minsterley Primary School follows a significant increase in cases in the county over the last month due to the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Shropshire Council says it is working with Public Health England (West Midlands) to contain the outbreak and the decision to close the school is due to the numbers of staff needing to self-isolate, affecting the school’s ability to operate safely.

- Advertisement -

The school has undertaken all COVID-19-secure measures in line with Government and Shropshire Council guidelines and health protection advice.

Additional Lateral Flow Tests have been sent to the school and all staff and parents are advised to test for seven days from today.

Shropshire Council’s Community Reassurance Team will be based at the primary school on Thursday 24 June from 10.30am to 2.30pm to hand out testing kits to staff, parents and the public. There is also an opportunity for people to ask any questions about coronavirus/COVID-19 or raise any questions and concerns.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“As elsewhere in the country we have seen a steady increase in cases, mainly of the Delta variant, across Shropshire, and local outbreaks such as this are not unexpected during a pandemic.

“Contact tracing is underway and if anyone is identified as a contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19, a contact advisor from NHS Test and Trace will be in touch with appropriate advice.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England: this is another reminder for people to follow the current COVID-19 guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.”