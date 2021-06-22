7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Woman trapped under car following collision in Church Stretton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman suffered serious injuries after she became trapped under a car following a collision in Church Stretton this morning.

Midlands Air Ambulance
Midlands Air Ambulance

Emergency services were called to the incident on Watling Street South at 11.26am.

The woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for treatment after being released from under the vehicle by firefighters using air bags.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Crews arrived to find a car which had reportedly rolled at low speed and collided with a woman.

“Crews worked with fire colleagues to release the woman who was trapped and had sustained serious injuries.

“She was given trauma care on scene by the team of ambulance staff before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further care.”

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton and Craven Arms with an operations officer. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

