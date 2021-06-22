Walk-in Covid-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinics offer vaccines to 18 to 39-year olds

All 18 to 39-year olds across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are now able to go to a walk-in Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic.

The walk-in clinics make it easier and more convenient for eligible people who haven’t had their vaccine to come forward. The clinics aim to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake across the county.

Walk-in Pfizer clinics for the 18-39 years olds are being held at:

- Advertisement -

Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt

From Tuesday 22 June to Sunday 27 June, Wednesday, 30 June, Thursday 1 July to Sunday 11 July, 8am to 5.30pm (first doses only).

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre

Wednesday 23 June from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday 4July 8.30am to 7pm (first doses only).

Telford International Centre

From Monday 28 June to Wednesday 30 June and Friday 9 July to Sunday 11 July from 8am to 8pm (first doses only).

Turreff Hall, Donnington, Telford

Saturday 26th June 2pm to 7pm (first doses only)

Currently only the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being offered at these walk-in clinics. No appointment is needed, people can simply turn up to have their jab.

Angie Wallace, Programme Director for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service, said:

“We know that Covid-19 vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus, so we want to help everyone is eligible in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin get their vaccine.

“We understand how many residents need to fit their jabs in around other commitments – and getting vaccinated becomes much easier when you can drop in somewhere close to where you live, work or even while you are shopping.

“If you’d rather get a date in the diary, you can still book your vaccination appointment online via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 if you don’t use the internet.”

The walk-in Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics (for 18-39 year olds) are in addition to the walk-in AstraZeneca clinics for people aged 40 and above. The walk-in AstraZeneca clinics differ from the Pfizer clinics as they are offering first and second doses, not just first doses. The vaccine can now be given eight weeks after the first dose (rather than 12 weeks).

AstraZeneca walk-in clinics for 40+

The AstraZeneca walk-in clinics for people aged 40 and above are being held at:

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre

From Tuesday, 22 and Sunday 27 June from 8.30am to 1pm (first and second doses).

Telford International Centre

From Monday, 21 June to Sunday, 27 June, from 8.30am to 1.30pm (first and second doses)

Alternatively, use the NHS National Booking Service or call 119 to book an appointment.