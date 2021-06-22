7 C
Speed limit reduced to 30mph on A5 at Shropshire/Staffordshire border

Residents in Weston-Under-Lizard on the Shropshire/ Staffordshire border are celebrating after a campaign to lower a speed limit to 30mph on a major route was won.

The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph on the A5 at the Shropshire/ Staffordshire border
Those living near the stretch of the A5 at Weston under Lizard and Blymhill have long voiced concerns about the number of vehicles travelling at high speeds past their homes near Weston Park.

After more than two years of campaigning by Blymhill and Weston under Lizard Parish Council and local residents which was supported by Bradford Estates, the speed limit was finally taken down from 40mph to 30mph earlier last week.

Councillor David Maddocks from the Parish Council expressed his delight at the change, saying the major route seemed busier than ever in recent months – especially given its close proximity to both the M54 and the M6.

He said: “We as a Parish Council have been working alongside Bradford Estates and the local action group to get this changed for quite a few years now,” said Cllr Maddocks.

“It really is good news all round. It’s a very busy road. There seems to be more and more big lorries and trucks passing through there and they’ve been causing a lot of noise and disruption.

“A lot of people have worked hard to get the speed limit changed for two years at least.”

Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates said:

“We are delighted to see this speed limit reduction along such a busy stretch of road.

“The road is used by local residents and staff, to walk and run.   It can be quite scary with huge vehicles passing by at high speeds.

“Congratulations and well done to everyone who fought for this change, which will now give greater safety to those living and working in the area.”

