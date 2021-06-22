Chancellor praises Telford College’s ‘fantastic performance’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has praised Telford College for its ‘fantastic performance’ in creating new apprenticeships and working closely with local businesses to provide career opportunities for young people.

Rishi Sunak responded to comments from Shropshire MP Lucy Allan

Speaking in the House of Commons today, he responded to comments from Shropshire MP Lucy Allan about the ‘inspirational work’ being done by the college to support sections of the community hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Chancellor said: “I’m very happy to congratulate Telford College on a fantastic performance in creating new apprenticeships, and working with their local employers to provide those opportunities.

- Advertisement -

“Young people have borne the brunt economically of this crisis; they comprise the majority of the job losses, so it is right that they are front and centre of our minds as we think about the recovery.

“That is why, whether it is the Kickstart scheme tripling the number of traineeships, or the new lifetime skills guarantee, we are focused on providing them with the opportunities and support that they need.”

Telford MP Lucy Allan had raised the issue of challenges being faced by the town’s young people as part of the parliamentary debate.

She said: “As with every economic crisis, it’s Telford’s young people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Telford College is playing a vital role, working with employers across the region, and securing 1,000 quality apprenticeships this year, helping young people build their future.

“Will the Chancellor congratulate Telford College on their inspirational work, and will he commit to putting skills and opportunities for young people front and centre in his economic recovery plan?”

Pleased to raise the challenges Telford’s young people face and the inspirational work of @telfordcollege with @RishiSunak in #Parliament today pic.twitter.com/lvVqUpmNLw — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) June 22, 2021

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We’re grateful to Lucy Allan for her kind words and the ongoing support she gives to our college – and to the Chancellor for this recognition.

“We are delighted to be able to play our part in helping to Telford to build back as strongly as possible from the challenges of the pandemic, and are committed to working closely with employers to ensure we deliver the skills that they need.”