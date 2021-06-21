Police investigate report of rape in Telford woodland

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a rape in Telford woodland last week.

The incident is reported to have took place on Monday 14 June.

Investigating officers say a 21-year-old woman and an unknown man drove to Apley Woods in a silver VW Golf from the shops on Bagley Drive.

The car was parked near Severn Hospice and the two occupants made their way into the wooded area.

It is alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the woman while in the woods before they left the area and returned to Bagley Drive in the car.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the VW Golf or the two individuals in the area or have any information to contact DS Steve Goddard on 01952 214712 quoting reference 443i 14 June.