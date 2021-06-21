10.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Police investigate report of rape in Telford woodland

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a rape in Telford woodland last week.

The incident is reported to have took place on Monday 14 June.

Investigating officers say a 21-year-old woman and an unknown man drove to Apley Woods in a silver VW Golf from the shops on Bagley Drive.

- Advertisement -

The car was parked near Severn Hospice and the two occupants made their way into the wooded area.

It is alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the woman while in the woods before they left the area and returned to Bagley Drive in the car.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the VW Golf or the two individuals in the area or have any information to contact DS Steve Goddard on 01952 214712 quoting reference 443i 14 June.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP