Plans submitted to bring The Gower regeneration forward

A planning application has been submitted to bring forward Telford & Wrekin Council’s comprehensive plans for the iconic Gower building in St Georges.



Plans for The Gower have been brought forward. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council and Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company, are working with St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council to bring forward a plan for the site which will protect the existing Gower Building, provide a new Parish Office and community space, provide enhanced play facilities on at least one play park within close vicinity of the Gower site, and also provide a number of new quality homes.

This scheme will also allow St Georges C of E Primary School to significantly enhance the educational facilities available to pupils with more flexibility around their accommodation.

As a part of the scheme it is proposed that a nearby existing site (the former Women’s Institute building, off Albion Street in St Georges, which is currently unoccupied) will be demolished to allow for a new play park making use of both existing and new play equipment. A further planning application will be submitted for this in line with The Gower regeneration scheme.

The latest plans, including a proposed site map and illustrations, can be found online at www.nuplace.co.uk/thegower and have been developed in consultation with the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning team as well as representatives from St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration said:

“This is a key milestone for Nuplace and the council towards being able to implement our plans which will see the building protected for many years to come.”

“We fully recognise that The Gower is an extremely iconic asset in the local community and it is our priority to ensure that a scheme is delivered which not only protects the future of the historic building but also finds an appropriate use for it.”

A planning application decision is expected in autumn 2021.