Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics for 40-year olds and over to be held in Shrewsbury and Telford

Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics for 40-year-olds and over are to be held at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre and Telford International Centre.

The clinics will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine and are for anyone aged 40 and above if they haven’t been vaccinated already or if they’re due for their second dose after eight weeks, regardless of where they live.

Angie Wallace, Programme Director for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service, said:

“We know the COVID-19 vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus, so we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone who is eligible in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin get their vaccine.

“The walk-in clinics offer a flexible alternative to a booked appointment and all you need to do is turn up, you don’t even have to be registered with a GP or live in England.

“If you are 40 or over and haven’t yet received your first dose or second dose of the vaccine, just turn up at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls or Telford International Centre walk- in clinics and get vaccinated – it really couldn’t be easier!

“Don’t forget you need two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for maximum protection.”

More walk-in sessions are being planned, including clinics for those who are under the age of 40.

The walk-in sessions come as the Government has started a race to vaccinate the nation in order to lift restrictions, following the delay to ‘Freedom day’ on 21 June.

The vaccination programme continues to be successfully delivered across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and as of 17 June 2021 over 580,850 doses have been delivered and of those aged 25 and over 83.6% have had their first dose, and of those aged 50 and over 93% have had both doses.

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre

– Sunday, 20th June, 8.30am to 1pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Monday, 21st June, 8.30am to 1pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Tuesday, 22nd June, 8.30am to 1pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Sunday, 27th June, 8.30am to 1pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)

Telford International Centre

– Monday, 21st June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Tuesday, 22nd June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Wednesday, 23rd June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Thursday, 24th June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Friday, 25th June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Saturday, 26th June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)



– Sunday, 27th June, 8.30am to 1.30pm. Vaccine available: AstraZeneca. (40 and over)