Telford man sentenced for involvement in Wellington attack which left victim with life-changing injuries

A Telford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after an 18-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries during an attack in Wellington in 2019.

In the early hours of 27 December in 2019 a man was stabbed in the back while in his vehicle in St Johns Street in Wellington.

Today (Friday 18 June), Mubasher Mehmood, 25, of Arleston, was jailed for his involvement in the attack after he previously entered a guilty plea to commit section 18 assault at Stafford Crown Court.

Earlier this year, on 21 January 2021, Yasar Mehmood, 34, also of Arleston, was jailed for his involvement in the attack and sentenced to 18 years.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead was the officer in charge of the case.

She said: “This awful attack had such an impact on the local community and I’m pleased that both men have now been given significant sentences for their involvement in the attack. I hope it offers reassurance to the local community that police and the criminal justice system will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour.

“The life-changing injuries suffered by the victim will be with him for the rest of his life and I would like to pay tribute to him, and his family, who have worked with us throughout our investigation and helped us achieve this positive result.

“This was a challenging investigation, it couldn’t have been done without the support of victim and their family and local communities and we are so grateful for this support. It is imperative that we make sure those who cause harm face the consequences of their actions.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle street violence involving knives, there is no reason anyone should be in possession of a weapon on the street and we have teams working diligently to identify those who are carrying a knife as well as those involved in serious and organised crime.”