Social distancing measures to remain in Shropshire’s market towns

A range of temporary social distancing measures will remain in place in towns across Shropshire, following the Government’s decision to extend the easing of Lockdown measures by four weeks.

Social distancing measures in place on Shrewsbury’s Victoria Quay. Image: Google Street View

The measures were put in place by Shropshire Council to help people safely visit and support the county’s town centres, and to promote walking and cycling during the pandemic.

The measures will remain in place until at least 19 July and will be reviewed before then to determine possible next steps, in line with latest Government guidance.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:



“In line with the latest Government announcement, and with infection numbers on the rise, it is vital that we all continue to adhere to social distancing rules. We’ll therefore continue with current arrangements, which have allowed greater use of outside space for social distancing, for at least another four weeks.



“We hope that these measures will continue to encourage people to visit our market towns in the coming weeks and support our local traders.”



Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said:



“As people continue to enjoy the town centre, these traffic interventions are important to allow social distancing and enable hospitality businesses to serve more customers outdoors.”

Social distancing measures in place

Bishop’s Castle: High Street

Measures to support additional footway widths.

Church Stretton: High Street

Will remain open one-way only to support additional wider footways,

Ludlow: King Street

Will be closed to vehicles on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 3pm, with associated diversions and temporary bus stop facilities in place.

Oswestry: Church Street

Will remain open one-way only to support additional wider footways, as it has been throughout the current lockdown.

Shrewsbury: High Street, Shoplatch, Wyle Cop

High Street and Shoplatch will remain closed to vehicles every day between 11am and 4pm, when Wyle Cop is closed uphill.

Shrewsbury: Castle Street

The bus lane will remain suspended to provide temporary wider footpaths and promote social distancing..

Shrewsbury: Victoria Quay

Will remain pedestrianised at the following times to primarily provide for adequate social distancing in response to the anticipated increase in footfall to The Quarry and other attractions, as well as providing support to hospitality business in the area.

Mondays – Fridays: 7pm until 11pm and Saturdays/Sundays/Bank Holidays: midday until 11pm

To facilitate access to properties, Priory Road has been be made two-way, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.