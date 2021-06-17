18.5 C
New head for Oswestry School

A new headmaster has been appointed by the board of governors at Oswestry School.

Peter Middleton, new Headmaster of Oswestry School
Peter Middleton is set to take the reins in January 2022 from Mr Julian Noad, who has been recently appointed as headmaster for Queen’s College in Taunton.

Mr Middleton is a graduate of the University of Bristol, where he studied English Literature. His first teaching role was at Highbury Preparatory School in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa followed by three years at Loretto School in Scotland.

He joins Oswestry School from Shrewsbury School, where he started as an English and Theatre Studies teacher in 2008. For eight years he was in charge of the school’s famous Cross-Country club (one that enjoys the distinction of being the oldest in the world), coaching them to two national titles and leading several overseas tours including to East Africa.

Following five years as Housemaster of Rigg’s Hall, one of 11 boarding houses at Shrewsbury, Peter was appointed as Deputy Head Co-Curricular in 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to be appointed as the next headmaster of Oswestry School. It is a school whose vision and values chime closely with my own, a school where each individual is valued, nurtured and encouraged, and where inspirational learning takes place both inside and outside the
classroom. I am thrilled to be joining such a very special community.”

