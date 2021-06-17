Mice infestation discovered at Market Drayton takeaway

A takeaway in Market Drayton has reopened after being forced to close after an infestation of mice was discovered in the food preparation and storage areas during an inspection

The business has reopened after improvements were made and the order was lifted. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council served a hygiene emergency closure notice on the Drayton House takeaway in Sherwood Crescent after the Council’s environmental health officers carried out a routine food hygiene inspection.

They found an infestation of mice in the food preparation and storage areas and poor cleaning standards in the premises and used food hygiene powers to serve the notice, forcing immediate closure on Thursday, 10 June.

The notice was then brought to Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, 14 June, which made a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.

Shropshire Council says the order meant the premises had to remain closed until work to bring the premises and hygiene practices up to a satisfactory standard were complete. The work has been carried out and the business has reopened.

The takeaway was also ordered to pay £1,116.25 costs by the court.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, said:

“Our Regulatory Services team worked with the business to make the necessary improvements and the order was lifted after suitable checks were carried out.

“Every year our inspectors make hundreds of food hygiene inspections visits to premises that handle and serve food, because the public want to have confidence and reassurance that where they buy food from meet the standards expected.

“These inspections and the latest ratings are regularly published here. I’m delighted that many of the county’s food businesses meet the highest 5-star standard. But when we find problems, the public rightly expects us to act.

“The public in Shropshire expect that, wherever they choose to eat, whether eat-in or take-out, that food is stored, handled and prepared safely and hygienically.”