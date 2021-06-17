12.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 18, 2021

Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Church Stretton

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place at a property in Church Stretton on Sunday.

Police wish to locate Andrew Leslie in connection with the incident. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police wish to locate Andrew Leslie in connection with the incident. Photo: West Mercia Police

The incident happened at an address on Cunnery Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday 13 June.

A 30-year-old man received treatment for his injuries and they are not considered life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

Officers investigating the incident are seeking information to help them locate Andrew Leslie, aged 50, who is wanted in connection with the incident and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5’ 8” tall, slim build with fair and unkempt hair who speaks with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Mal Normandin said: “Leslie, who left the address following the incident and has not been seen since and we are making concerted efforts to trace him at a number of associated addresses and locations.

“We believe that Leslie is still in the Shropshire area and possibly sleeping rough. While we would like the public to report any sightings of him we would ask that he isn’t approached but that you call Shrewsbury CID via 101 immediately please and quote 22/49599/21.

“Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP