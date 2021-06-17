Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Church Stretton

Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place at a property in Church Stretton on Sunday.

Police wish to locate Andrew Leslie in connection with the incident. Photo: West Mercia Police

The incident happened at an address on Cunnery Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday 13 June.

A 30-year-old man received treatment for his injuries and they are not considered life-threatening.

Officers investigating the incident are seeking information to help them locate Andrew Leslie, aged 50, who is wanted in connection with the incident and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5’ 8” tall, slim build with fair and unkempt hair who speaks with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Mal Normandin said: “Leslie, who left the address following the incident and has not been seen since and we are making concerted efforts to trace him at a number of associated addresses and locations.

“We believe that Leslie is still in the Shropshire area and possibly sleeping rough. While we would like the public to report any sightings of him we would ask that he isn’t approached but that you call Shrewsbury CID via 101 immediately please and quote 22/49599/21.

“Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”