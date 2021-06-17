Coronavirus cases rise in Telford and Wrekin as residents are urged to get vaccine

People in the Telford and Wrekin area are being urged to get vaccinated as coronavirus cases rise for the third week running.

There were 99 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (7 June – 13 June), eight more than the previous seven-day period.

The number of cases in Telford and Wrekin is similar to the regional average but below the national average.

Local health leaders are asking people to get vaccinated and help prevent the spread of the virus so restrictions can lift.

For the week ending 13 June, there were 99 Covid-19 cases reported, eight more compared to the previous week. The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 55 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

For the West Midlands, the seven-day infection rate is 55 cases per 100,000 and for England, the seven-day infection rate is 77 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

There were two patients with Covid-19 in the local hospital as of 13 June.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“We can get restrictions lifted if we all play our part. With cases rising locally and nationally, our focus is on getting people vaccinated.

“A vaccine does not just protect you, it protects others around you by slowing or preventing the spread of the virus.

“It is crucial that people are vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one.”

As of 15 June, 39,000 people aged 20 or over have not yet received their first vaccination in Telford and Wrekin. For those aged 40 or over, 11,000 have not had their first vaccination.

There are also 23,000 people aged 40 or over who have not yet received both vaccination doses.

Liz Noakes, added: “Regular LFD testing remains the other important thing local people can do to ensure restrictions are lifted.

“In Telford and Wrekin, the council is also asking people who have ‘precautionary symptoms’ to get a PCR test.

“Precautionary symptoms include symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or headache.

“When booking a PCR test for a precautionary symptom, make sure you select the option that says the council has asked you to get a test.

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council is doing everything it can so restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible.

“Everyone can help by ensuring they attend both their vaccination appointments when asked.

“So far, nearly 70% of our population have had their vaccination, and over half have had two doses.

“Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated so far; each one protects you and those around you.

“Get tested, get vaccinated and remember hands, face, space and fresh air.”