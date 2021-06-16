Family pay tribute following death of man in Telford

A man who died following an incident in Telford on Friday 11 June has today been named as 26-year-old Peter Cairns.

Peter was 26-years-old and lived in Telford

Peter’s mother paid tribute on behalf of the family. She said: “Let me tell you about this boy/man; Peter. He was perfect from the start. He then grew into this inquisitive little person who loved to ask questions and talk about anything, loved life and was so innocent.

“His best friend was his brother, Chris, (double trouble) and has remained so with the added bonus of a boy called Lewis.

“Peter took time with all his brothers to offer them his wisdom. As a family we were told Peter would never live a normal life because of his ADHD and autism but with hard work his dad and I put plenty of routine in and a repetitive reassurance to Pete so he flourished.

“Peter is a kind, loving, extremely special individual who was there for everyone and was extremely opinionated but was our family’s voice of reason.

“He always was a gentleman and respectful to everyone’s needs and even his own. No matter the person in need he’d always do his best to help. He saw the world so differently to us but taught us that different is so much better and good.

“His dad and I and the rest of our family had the privilege to have this amazing individual person for 26 beautiful years and his brothers for all their lives. We are proud and thankful this sweet boy was our son/brother. Gone our darling son and brother but never forgotten Rest In Peace.”

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Friday to a footpath near Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct following reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died later that evening.

Four boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, have since been charged with murder.

A 41-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.