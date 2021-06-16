20.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Chair of High Streets Task Force hails Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan as “hugely exciting” and a “bold vision”

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan has been hailed as “hugely exciting” and a “bold vision” for how the town could evolve over coming years. 

An artists' impressions in the Big Town Plan showing how the front of the station could look in the future
An artists’ impressions in the Big Town Plan showing how the front of the station could look in the future

The comments have been made by Mark Robinson, Chair of the High Streets Task Force, which has highlighted Shrewsbury as a model of collaborative working in town centre planning. 

The Big Town Plan Partnership is made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, and a Masterplan Vision containing a range of ideas for the future of the town was published earlier this year. 

- Advertisement -

More than 2,400 contributions were made in the initial consultation into that vision, and an updated document is due to be published later in 2021. 

The High Streets Task Force is run by the Institute of Place Management on behalf of the Government and is an alliance of place-making experts working to redefine the high street. 

Mark Robinson, Chair of the High Streets Task Force
Mark Robinson, Chair of the Task Force

Chair of the Task Force, Mark Robinson, said Shrewsbury should be proud of the Big Town Plan. 

“The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan is a hugely exciting initiative,” he said. “It is not only a bold vision but one with collaboration at its heart, a key placemaking principle that the High Streets Task Force is keen to support. 

“Brave moves such as acquiring, not one, not two, but three struggling shopping centres requires strong place leadership and a clear vision for the future, especially following years when private owners of these assets had let the community down. 

“It is especially pleasing to see the vision grounded in detailed data driven insight, this will build an investable masterplan which is key to the future renaissance as local government can’t be expected to do all of the heavy lifting. 

“Shrewsbury is of course blessed with some fabulous foundations on which to build this vision – the River Severn, medieval streetscape, and gorgeous heritage buildings, but excitingly the plan also leans into the future, looking to high spec office and collaboration spaces. 

“I especially love the focus on using placemaking to improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing, partly being driven by a ‘Movement Vision’ promoting sustainable and inclusive travel to and around the town. 

“I’m very much looking forward to visiting Shrewsbury post pandemic and regularly checking in on your progress and hopefully having a nice cold beer, overlooking the river from a rooftop bar sometime in 2036, or hopefully before!” 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP