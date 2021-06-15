17.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Two treated for smoke inhalation following toaster fire in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a small fire at a property in Shrewsbury this morning.

The fire involving a toaster in the kitchen of a property on Mount Pleasant Road happened at around 10.19am.

Two fire crews were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

The fire was out on their arrival but the property was smoke logged with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus assisting in ventilating the property.

West Midlands Ambulance Service took two casualties into their care.

