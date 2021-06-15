12.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Clunbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Clunbury on Friday.

The collision happened at around 5.30pm on Friday 11 June, when a motorbike and Vauxhall Vivaro van collided on Twitchen Road in the village.

The 17-year-old rider of the motorbike was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

West Mercia Police is seeking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 00503i of 11 June.

Alternatively, information can be reported online.

