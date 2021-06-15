17.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Four teenagers charged with murder following death of man in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Four teenagers have been charged in relation to the death of a man in Telford on Friday 11 June.

Four boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, have been charged with murder.

A 41-year-old man and 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

All six people were arrested after a 26-year-old man was seriously injured near Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct, Telford at around 7.20pm.

The victim was taken to hospital by air ambulance but sadly died later that evening.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The investigation is still ongoing; therefore we ask the public not to speculate and to consider the family during this difficult time.”

