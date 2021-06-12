Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford

Four boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Telford.

A woman aged 42 and a man aged 41, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders. They all currently remain in custody.

Officers were called at around 7.20pm on Friday evening to a footpath near Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct following reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

- Advertisement -

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died later that evening.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said: “We understand this will be extremely concerning to the community. We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 615i of 11 June. If you have information you want to report anonymously you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.