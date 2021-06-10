Shrewsbury Town Manager Steve Cotterill encourages local people to get vaccinated

Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Manager, Steve Cotterill is advising people across the county to have the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as they can after he experienced the serious effects of the virus first hand.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Manager, Steve Cotterill. Photo: AMA Sports Photo Agency

Steve has experienced the serious effects of Covid-19 at first-hand and is very aware of the benefits of being vaccinated.

Steve said: “There is a big push at the moment to try and get everyone vaccinated. A lot of the older people have had their second jab which is great. We’re now starting to get towards the younger groups and I would encourage them to go along and get their injections.

“They are not injecting a live virus where all of a sudden you’re going to be poorly for months on end like I was myself. After what I’ve been through, I couldn’t wait to get my daughters vaccinated and they’re in the younger group.

“I say please, because I understand you can’t make everybody, but I would please ask all of you to go get your injections done. It’s not just for you, it’s for your parents, your grandparents and all your family members who are of an older generation who might be more vulnerable to it.

“If you knew half of what I had to endure in the Bristol Royal Infirmary, 100% you would be having your injections. Please find the time to do it and I’m sure you will all be fine.”

Steve Ellis from the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination programme said:

“The benefits of having a Covid-19 vaccination by far outweigh the risk of any very rare side-effects in a very small number of people. The vaccination can avoid people becoming seriously ill and avoid them having to go into hospital.

“It’s not too late to come forward even if you were invited some time ago; please book your appointment now.

“It is also important that people have their 2nd doses to maximise the protection for themselves and their family.”

“Over 500, 000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given to local people across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin thanks to the hard work of the vaccination programme team, including NHS staff and volunteers.

“Although many people have come forward to be vaccinated as soon as they are invited, we are aware that some people have not yet had the Covid-19 vaccine. We would encourage anyone who is eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible especially if you have a long term condition such as diabetes, heart, liver or kidney disease, or if you have a learning disability or you’re a carer. You can book an appointment online at nhs.uk or by calling 119.”

For more information on the Covid-19 vaccination and how to book an appointment, go to: Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

There are vaccination sites in different locations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin including in town centres and in community pharmacies. You will be offered the nearest locations to where you live when you access the national booking system online at nhs.uk or by calling 119.