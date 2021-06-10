18.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Arrest made after man seriously assaulted in Shrewsbury town centre

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A 32-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in the town centre during the early hours of today.

The incident happened near to Barclays Bank on Castle Street with a scene guard put in place by police as they worked on gathering evidence as part of their investigation.

The road was closed to traffic during rush hour and mid-morning causing long delays for motorists on routes approaching the town centre.

Bus services including Shrewsbury Park and Ride service were diverted to use alternative routes. Castle Street was reopened just before 12 noon.

Anyone with information about the incident please contact DI Dafydd Jones from West Mercia Police using reference 19i 10 June on 101.

