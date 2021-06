An investigation has been launched after two cars were involved in a fire in Telford overnight.

Firefighters were called to two cars on fire in The Crescent, Lawley at around 3.42am.

One fire appliance Wellington was sent to the scene along with a fire investigation officer.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.