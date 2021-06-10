17.5 C
Friday, June 11, 2021

Detectives investigating report of rape in Wellington

By Shropshire Live

Detectives investigating a report of a rape in Wellington on Tuesday are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on Lychgate Walk. Image: Google Street View
The incident happened on Tuesday 8 June, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Lychgate Walk, a footpath that runs through the church grounds between King Street and Church Street, in Wellington.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and detectives are keen for any witnesses, who were in the area at the time to get in touch, including motorists that may have dash-cam footage.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor, said: “This is a popular footpath between King Street and Church Street, we know that people may have helped the victim and we are appealing for them to contact us to help us with our investigation. We are also interested to identify and speak with a man who was seen running away from the area.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area that may have seen something, including motorists in the area that may have dash-cam footage during the evening of Tuesday 8 June between 11-11.30pm to contact us with any information.”

To report any information contact West Mercia Police online or 101 using incident number 00251_i_09062021.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

