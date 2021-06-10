Coronavirus cases continue to rise locally

The number of coronavirus cases across the Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Council area have risen for the second week running, the latest figures show.

There were 89 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (31 May – 6 June), 40 more than the previous seven-day period.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 28 May and 3 June 31 new cases were reported, an increase of 34.7% on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 49 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 and 9.6 cases per 100,000 in Shropshire.

Local health leaders warn that Coronavirus has not gone away, and we must all play our part to keep cases low and everyone safe.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“In Telford and Wrekin, we are starting to see the beginnings of a third wave. Our rise in cases reflects the national situation, but we are working hard to put local solutions in place to minimise the spread.

“It is good news that local hospital admissions remain very low, however, government restrictions remain in place and we all still have a responsibility to reduce the spread, to keep cases low and people safe.

“If you have symptoms, however mild, get a PCR test regardless of if you have been vaccinated or not. Residents should also be checking for Covid twice a week with rapid flow home tests – know your covid status.

“Ensure you take up both your vaccinations when offered; a second vaccination provides more comprehensive protection.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. Continue to practice hands, face, space and fresh air.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“The number of reported cases is increasing and although we are below the national and regional averages, it is something we really need to pay attention to given the rise in the Delta variant nationally.

“Coronavirus is still in our communities and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

“The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was a year or more ago. Hands-face-space-fresh air is key in preventing the spread.

“The vaccine uptake in Shropshire is great and I encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited, but it doesn’t stop you from catching the virus and passing it onto others. That is why regular hand washing, wearing a face covering, keeping a distance of 2m and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated is still vital, along with regular testing for people with no symptoms.”