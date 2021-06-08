Tyres of police vehicle let down whilst officers attended incident in Telford

The tyres of a police vehicle have been let down whilst officers were attending an incident in Telford this afternoon.

Officers tweeted a photo of the vehicle via the West Mercia Police @NewportCops twitter account

Officers noticed the tyres had been deflated when they returned to the vehicle which was parked on The Common in Donnington.

West Mercia Police said the incident of vandalism stopped officers from attending their next call out which involved a drink driver.

- Advertisement -

Tweeting via the @NewportCops account West Mercia Police said:

Much as someone probably found it very amusing to let down the tyres on our vehicle whilst officers were attending an incident in Donnington, this now means it is off the road, unable to respond to incidents and potentially facing an unnecessary repair bill at taxpayers expense.

Parked on The Common Donnington and someone let the tyres down. Was on way to drink driver which we can't go to now. What a mindless and stupid thing to do! pic.twitter.com/MQmQxWfYF0 — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) June 8, 2021