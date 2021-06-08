19.1 C
Temporary traffic lights put in place on busy Shrewsbury road following concern over stability of building

By Shropshire Live

Concern over the structural stability of a building has led to temporary traffic lights being put in place on a busy route into Shrewsbury town centre.

The temporary lights have been put in place on St Michael Street in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
The lights were put in place on St Michael’s Street last Friday between the junction of St Michaels Gate and New Park Road, following discussions between Shropshire Council’s building control team and the building owner’s structural engineer.

The lights will remain at the site for the next two to three weeks to allow temporary supports to be put in place.

While the lights are in place, drivers are being advised that delays are likely and to use park and ride, or alternative routes, to access Shrewsbury town centre.

Alternative routes into Shrewsbury town centre are available via the A5112 inner ring road – Telford Way, Bage Way, Pritchard Way to Meole Brace island and the south/west of the town – with access and egress to the town centre and A5 available via the B4380 and main access roads into the town centre.

Businesses in and around the town remain open as normal.

